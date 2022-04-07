Security Incident at Ichabod Crane Schools

Sheriff Donald Krapf reports that the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office handled a school incident at the Ichabod Crane Central School (Kinderhook) on April 6th at about 11:30 am.

A group of students reported a social media post that was a cause for concern and the school resource Deputy was immediately notified by school administrative staff. Once the post was viewed by the school resource Deputy, protocols were put in place for a Lock Out in the primary and Middle Schools and Shelter in Place for the high school. Law Enforcement was able to quickly identify the source of the media post and conduct a thorough investigation which allowed the school to be reopened shortly after the regular daily dismissal.

A sixteen year old was arrested and charged with Falsely Reporting an Incident in the Third degree (A Misdemeanor).

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the New York State Police, and the Albany Police Department. Several canines were brought in from each agency to sweep the school in an abundance of caution to ensure there was no threat.

“I credit the quick and successful resolution of this incident to the dedication and hard work of the men and woman of the Sheriff’s Office and the multiple agencies that responded. I would also like to thank the school district staff and students for their patience, and cooperation which assisted greatly in allowing Law Enforcement to ensure the safety of the campus.” states Sheriff Krapf.

Submitted by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office