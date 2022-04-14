Samuel C. Cottrell – Obituary

Pownal – Samuel C. “Sam” Cottrell, 76, passed away Monday evening April 4, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his family.

Sam was born on February 25, 1946 in Troy, NY. He was the son of the late Cortland C. Cottrell and Margaret (Stearns) Cottrell. Sam was raised on a farm in Hoosick Falls, NY. In 1963, he graduated from Hoosick Fall Central School. In 1965, Sam graduated from Hudson Valley Community College with an Associates degree in Construction Technology.

In 1966 Sam joined the United States Navy Seabees and served two tours of duty in Vietnam, first with Mobile Construction Battalion 5 and the second with Seabee Team 0511.

On June 22, 1968 Sam married the former Doris Mason at the Second Congregational Church in Bennington. This past June, they celebrated 53 years of marriage.

Following the service, he went to work for the Agway Building Department as a Construction Supervisor. It was at Agway that Sam met his future business partner and close friend, Stuart Hoskins. In 1973, Sam along with Stu, established Hos-Cot Builders, Inc., for the purpose of providing construction services to the agricultural and commercial market. The partnership lasted 40 years until Stuart retired in 2014.

Sam was a member of the National Frame Builders Association where he served on the Board of Directors for 10 years and as Chairman for 2. Sam was named to Rural Builder Hall of Fame in 2018.

He was Past Master of the Van Rensselaer Lodge #400 Free and Accepted Masons. He was a member of Vision Works and Envision Dairy in 2008. In 2016, Sam became a Partner in High Meadows Dairy Farm. He was also a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America.

Besides his passion for farming, building things, new business ventures and his family, Sam also enjoyed Corvettes, Harley Davidson Motorcycles and fishing.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Doris Cottrell of Pownal, VT. A daughter, Julie and her husband Justin of Newmarket, NH. Two grandsons, Keenan “Skeezix” and Cooper “Scooter” of Newmarket. Two brothers, James Pratt (Philomene) of St. Albans, VT and William Cottrell (Diana) of Hoosick Falls, NY. Along with several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was pre-deceased by a son, Kenneth Cottrell.

The funeral service was held on Monday, April 11, 2022 at the Mahar and Son Funeral Home in Bennington, VT. Burial took place in the family lot at Park Lawn Cemetery.

If friends desire, contributions in memory of Samuel C. “Sam” Cottrell may be made to either the Kenneth Cottrell Scholarship Fund, the Pownal Rescue Squad or Paws and Boots Vermont through the office of the Mahar and Son Funeral Home 628 Main St. Bennington, VT 05201. Guest book condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net.