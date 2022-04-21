Petersburgh Bridge Project Progressing

by Chris Tergliafera

At the April 18 regular meeting of the Petersburgh Town Council, more was revealed about the upcoming project to replace the bridge on Rt. 2 and 22. Engineers have said the bridge can be taken down in one day if the crew is allowed to work through the night, which would require special approval from the Town. Otherwise deconstruction would take roughly two days. How traffic will be rerouted is still to be determined. Efforts are being made to ensure the design of the new bridge will fit with the current bridge’s look. It’s believed that the project will fall within the $4.5 million budget. A presentation to the Town will be scheduled once the next design of the bridge is completed. Once started, the project will likely take about five months to complete. More details should be available by early summer.