New Lebanon Clean Up Day

It’s been a difficult year, but here is spring again, right on schedule, so some of us residents of New Lebanon are planning to show our gratitude on April 23, the Saturday after Earth Day.

Bring your family and meet with us at the Pavilion at Shatford Park at 10:00 am. We will assign you and your family to a team and provide the equipment you will need for an hour of safely picking up litter along a predetermined route.

Refreshments back in the Park will follow.

Bring your own gloves and reflective vests if you have them. If you don’t, we will supply them.

Let us know you plan to join us by contacting Bob Gilson at nlcac.gilson@gmail.com.