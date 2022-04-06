Mrs. Kent Honored as Principal of the Year

Submitted by BCS Communications

Congratulations to Berlin Elementary School Principal Mrs. Tracy Kent, who was awarded the 2022 Principal of the Year honor by the Greater Capital Region Principal Center and the Capital Area School Development Association (CASDA).

The Principal of the Year award recognizes a principal for exemplary leadership qualities (highlighted by the unique challenges of the pandemic) who has made a difference in the lives of their students.

Tracy Kent has been in the field of education for 29 years. For 18 of those years Tracy was a classroom teacher. She transitioned into administration 11 years ago and has spent the last eight years as the principal of Berlin Elementary School.