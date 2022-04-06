Monday Fires Destroy Two Buildings

by Doug La Rocque

Stephentown firefighters were called out on Monday evening, April 4, to battle flames at an unoccupied structure at 345 West Road. The first units on the scene reported the building to be fully engulfed in flames and called for mutual aid from Berlin and Lebanon Valley, while the Hancock Fire Department was placed on standby. According to Sidewinder Photography on the scene, firefighters had to lay a significant amount of hose from the water source to battle the flames.