Lions Club Penny Hunt

After one rain out the Lions moved inside the Gilchrist-Reynolds skating rink. The weather improved and the event was held outside the rink attended by many kids and their parents.

The penny hunt groups and winners are as follows:

Boys and girls three and under – Layla Colvin of Hoosick Falls

Girls ages four to six: Marcia Thomson of White Creek

Boys ages four to six: Thomas Hale of Hoosick Falls

Girls ages seven to nine:

Allison Bushee of Hoosick Falls

Boys ages seven to nine:

Eli Fredricks of Hoosick Falls

Each of the above winners received a prize of an Easter Basket.

The winners of the egg toss, which was held for older kids, were Chelsea Stevens and Aurora Ferraro.