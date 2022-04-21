The Eastwick Press Newspaper

Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper

Lions Club Penny Hunt

By Leave a Comment

After one rain out the Lions moved inside the Gilchrist-Reynolds skating rink. The weather improved and the event was held outside the rink attended by many kids and their parents.

The penny hunt groups and winners are as follows:
Boys and girls three and under – Layla Colvin of Hoosick Falls
Girls ages four to six: Marcia Thomson of White Creek
Boys ages four to six: Thomas Hale of Hoosick Falls
Girls ages seven to nine:
Allison Bushee of Hoosick Falls
Boys ages seven to nine:
Eli Fredricks of Hoosick Falls
Each of the above winners received a prize of an Easter Basket.
The winners of the egg toss, which was held for older kids, were Chelsea Stevens and Aurora Ferraro.

The Easter Bunny, along with this year’s penny hunt and egg toss winners. Photo provided by Bill and Carol Gaillard.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *