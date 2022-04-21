Lions Club Penny Hunt

After one rain out the Lions moved inside the Gilchrist-Reynolds skating rink. The weather improved and the event was held outside the rink attended by many kids and their parents.
The penny hunt groups and winners are as follows:
Boys and girls three and under – Layla Colvin of Hoosick Falls
Girls ages four to six: Marcia Thomson of White Creek
Boys ages four to six: Thomas Hale of Hoosick Falls
Girls ages seven to nine:
Allison Bushee of Hoosick Falls
Boys ages seven to nine:
Eli Fredricks of Hoosick Falls
Each of the above winners received a prize of an Easter Basket.
The winners of the egg toss, which was held for older kids, were Chelsea Stevens and Aurora Ferraro.
Leave a Reply