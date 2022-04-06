Judy A. Bachorz – Obituary

Hoosick Falls – Judy A. Bachorz, 75, passed away on Thursday, March 31, at the Bennington Health & Rehab Center in Bennington, VT. She formerly resided at Woodpark Apartments in Hoosick Falls and was the wife of the late Joseph Bachorz.

Judy was born on July 12, 1946, in Petersburg, NY, daughter of the late William J. and Dorothy E. (Parker) Lackey. She was educated at schools in Hoosick Falls and was formerly employed at the St. Stanislaw Society Club in Hoosick Falls for several years. Judy was a member of the Eagles Club, American Legion and St. Stanislaw Society, all in Hoosick Falls.

Survivors include her son William Bachorz of Virginia, grandchildren Hope and Josh Bachorz, great-grandchildren Matthew and Michael Brown and a brother Gary Lackey.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 9, at 9:30 am in the Maple Grove Cemetery, Hoosick Falls, NY. Arrangements are under the care of the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main Street, Hoosick Falls, NY.