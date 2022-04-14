Hoosick Town Council Meeting

Road Study Approved

by Doug La Rocque

Two of the more important takeaways from the Monday, April 11 meeting of the Hoosick Town Council both involved transportation. First, Supervisor Mark Surdam was notified shortly before the meeting that the Town’s application to the Capital District Transportation Committee (CDTC) for funding to complete an Assessment Management Plan to address the long-term needs of the Town’s roads has been approved. The second also involves CDTC, with Supervisor Surdam announcing he has been appointed to serve on that committee, one of only two Town and Village voting members.