Residency Becomes Part of the Police Review Board Debate

by Doug La Rocque

Last spring, following an executive order from former Governor Andrew Cuomo, the Hoosick Falls Village Board formed a committee to begin a review of the policies and practices of the Village Police Department. Part of their report was the suggestion the Village form a Civilian and Reform Board to assist and advise the department, though they would lack any regulatory powers. To that effect, a local law was drafted and a public hearing on such was held at their Tuesday, April 12 meeting. There were no speakers.

Later in the evening, when it came time to vote on the law,