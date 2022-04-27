Hoosick Falls Central School Budget Approved

by Chris Tergliafera

At the April 21 regular meeting of the Hoosick Falls Central School District Board of Education, the 2022-2023 budget was approved. The new budget will see an overall increase of 5.3%, with a tax levy increase of 1.96%. There will also be a large increase in state aid for special education. Board President Joseph Patire stated how happy he was with the budget, and that the district was able to stay under the 2.65% tax levy increase limit, while still providing a budget that will have the district in good shape moving forward. This sentiment was echoed by fellow Board members, as well as Superintendent Patrick Dailey.