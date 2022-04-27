Helen J. Betner – Obituary

Hoosick Falls – Helen J. Betner, 85, passed away on Wednesday April 20, at the Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation surrounded by her loving family.

Helen was born on March 28, 1937 in Hoosick Falls, NY, daughter of the late Michael Betner and Frances Krakowska. She graduated from Hoosick Falls H.S. in 1954 and was a graduate of SUNY Albany in 1958. She completed graduate work at the University of Colorado and Syracuse. She became a high school business teacher and taught at multiple schools, the last being Shenendehowa where she retired in 1984 due to being diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. Helen was very fond of traveling and made many trips with her friends that she made while teaching. They traveled to Greece, Mexico, Poland and many other beautiful places. Helen was a loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She was known for her positive attitude, sense of humor, always smiling face and most of all her infectious laugh.

Survivors include her sister Phyllis Sargood, niece Kathleen (Max) Sturgeon, and nephews William (Margaret) Sargood, and Gary (Anne) Sargood, among many great-nieces and nephews. Besides her parents Helen was predeceased by her brother Raymond (Whitey) Betner, and her sister Amelia Walters.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held on April 27, at the Immaculate Conception Church in Hoosick Falls. Memorial contributions may be made to either the Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation or Immaculate Conception Church.

Helen’s family would like to express their heartfelt thanks for the many years of compassionate and loving care given by all the nurses and staff at the Center for Nursing and Rehab. They would also like to thank Dr. Martinez and Dr. Carroll for their exceptional care and support.