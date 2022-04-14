Grafton Town Council Meeting

Further Discussion Required

by Chris Tergliafera

At the April 11 regular meeting of the Grafton Town Council, EMT Services NY LLC (EMTS) gave a presentation in which they detailed their current partnership with the Grafton Rescue Squad (GRS). The agreement between the two is currently on a consultation basis, for such things as assessing best practices and bylaws in order to make sure the ambulance station is in compliance. EMTS also discussed the possibility of extending the agreement with GRS to include staffing services, mentioning some of the reasons this would be beneficial, such as alleviating pressure on current volunteers so they don’t get burned out.