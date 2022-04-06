Church Easter Services

Here is a list of Easter services we have been informed about, please let us know about any other services we should add to this list by contacting news@eastwickpress.com.

Gilead Lutheran Church

Gilead Lutheran Church, Rt. 278 in Center Brunswick, will be holding an old-fashioned Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 16. There will be three separate hunts based on age group, beginning at 10 am. This will be an outdoor event, so dress accordingly. If you would like to donate filled plastic eggs, call the church office at 518-279-9270 or email akeefer.gilead@gmail.com to set up a drop-off time.

Zions’ United Church of Christ

Join us for our annual Easter sunrise service, followed by breakfast, on the edge of Little Bowman Pond, Sunday April 17, at 6 am at Zions’s United Church of Christ, 741 Taborton Road, Sand Lake. Please make your reservation by calling Diane Hoffman at 518-674-2746 or Jane Weber at 518-258-4307.

North Chatham United Methodist Church

Saturday, April 16, at 9 am, The North Chatham United Methodist Church, 4274 Route 203, will be having an Easter Egg hunt. Our Easter Sunday SonRise Service will begin at 6:30 am, with regular worship at 11 am. For more information, please call 518-766-3535 or visit our website, northchathammethodistchurch.org. Zoom login information for services can also be found on our website.

Center Brunswick United Methodist Church

Palm Sunday, April 10, at 9 am, Good Friday, April 15, from noon to 3 pm, Sanctuary open for personal reflection and prayer.

Easter Sunday, April 17, at 6 pm, Sunrise service at Berlin UMC and virtual. Easter service will be at 9 am, and the Easter Service with Vocal and Bell choirs, at 9 am. Children’s Easter Egg Hunt will be at 10:15 am.

Stephentown Federated Church

Palm Sunday, April 10, at 9:30 am, Good Friday, April 15, from noon to 3 pm, an open house to pray alone or receive pastoral prayer.

Easter Sunday Sunrise service, April 17, at 6:30 am. Join us in Garfield Cemetery on Garfield Road and/or in the Sanctuary, 1513 Garfield Road, for our Easter service at 9:30 am.

The church is handicapped accessible. For more information, visit stephentownfederatedchurch.org, or call 518-733-5813.

All Saints Church

Palm Sunday, April 10, at 10 am.

Maundy Thursday, April 14, at 7 pm. Holy Communion and the Stripping of the Altar.

Good Friday, April 15, at 7 pm.

Easter Sunday, April 17, at 10 am.

Immediately following the 10 am service, the Church welcomes children to participate in our popular Easter Egg Hunt, with refreshments and fellowship for all.

All Saints Episcopal Church is located on 4957 NY Rt. 7 in Hoosick Falls. For more information, or to find our Zoom link for morning prayer, visit AllSaintsHoosick.org. All are welcome to attend.