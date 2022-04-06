Auto Racing

by Doug La Rocque

Plans by the Albany-Saratoga Speedway for their earliest season opener on Friday, April 1 were washed out. The track now plans to open the season on Friday, April 15. What did take the green flag was the first race of the year at the Orange County Speedway in Middletown, with more than $25,000 going to the winner. That turned out to be Matt Sheppard from the Rochester area. The other top five finishers were Mat Williamson, Dan Creeden, Ryan Godown and Andy Bachetti.

The Fonda Speedway opens for the season with all divisions on Saturday, April 16. The Green flag will fly at Lebanon Valley for Big Blocks, Sportsman, Pro Stocks and Pure Stocks on Saturday, April 23. The Devil’s Bowl Speedway in West Haven, VT has its first night of racing planned for Saturday, May 7.