Hoosick Falls – Anthony “Tony” Kovage, husband, father, brother, friend, master craftsman and so much more, passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022.

Tony could be spotted around Hoosick Falls wearing his trademark white t-shirt, blue jeans and baseball cap from his extensive collection. Driving in his red truck, he’d always pass you by with a friendly wave and smile. And, it wasn’t just family and neighbors in town, he took great delight in conversation with anyone and everyone. Strangers were truly just friends he had not met yet.

Known for his imagination, creativity and workmanship, his projects and legacy endure all over our community. He loved young people and each year he would do a Christmas project with his daughter Christina’s class. In later years, these projects moved to his workshop. The snowman Christmas card holders, tiled trivets, flying snowmen, holiday carousels and many more that were made are treasured by many. From parade floats to volunteering and supporting local businesses, Tony took great pride in his community.

The son of Anthony Kovage Sr. and Polita (Carlos) Kovage, nephew of beloved aunt, Christina Carlos, all of whom predeceased him. He is survived by Susan Taber Kovage, his wife and partner in creating a beautiful homestead where all were welcome and great food was always on the table. Tony leaves behind his sister, Thea (Erwin) Hambright, who will never forget her big brother’s forgiveness when she borrowed his Corvette and it accidentally kissed a guardrail. His greatest legacy is his daughter, Christina Kovage, who he adored and admired. They enjoyed spending time together as she learned his craft and passion for helping others. If not for her career, she would be operating Kovage Construction Co. and Daughter today.

Tony also leaves behind many friends that joined him for meals at Babson’s, came by his workshop, celebrated milestones, holidays and tinkered around on projects.

A private funeral service will take place for immediate family. Plans are being made for a celebration of Tony’s life in the coming months. The family hopes anyone whose life was touched by Tony will attend and share stories and great memories.

We ask that you honor Tony by finding a way to help someone in need. Donations can also be made to the Town of Hoosick Rescue Squad through the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home of Cambridge in honor of Tony and continuing to care for those in our community.

