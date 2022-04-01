A/S Racing Canceled

The Albany- Saratoga Speedway in Malta has canceled tonight’s racing program because of weather. The racing season will now instead open on Friday, April 15.
28-year-old William Stata III stands accused of stealing Grafton Fire Chief Jim Goyer’s official vehicle from a locked garage on March 29, and crashing it into a tree, before driving off. The vehicle sustained significant front end damage. Stata was arrested the following day by the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office and arraigned on two counts, […]
A judge based in Steuben County has thrown out the state legislature’s redistricting maps as unconstitutional claiming the redrawn was done to favor Democrats. He has ordered the legislature to submit new maps by April 11. A rather prompt and high profile appeal is expected. These new districts effect the areas represented by Congressman Antonio […]
Johnson Hill Road (County Route 102) in the Town of Hoosick will be closed from Monday, April 4 to Monday, May 2 for the placement of a large diameter culvert and associated road work. Motorists, other than local traffic, should use Hill Road (County Route 96 to Ball Street Extension (County Route 101) as a […]
Boys All Stars From Wasaren Sports Net MVP Zach Rice – Tamarac First Team Jesse Kuzmich – Greenwich Joey Poulin – Tamarac CJ McNeil – Stillwater Jaxson Mueller – Stillwater Colin Richardson – Mechanicville You must be logged in to view this article.
by Chris Tergliafera At the March 17 regular meeting of the Hoosick Falls Central School District Board, the 2022-2023 budget, introduced during last month’s meeting, continued to take shape. The School Tax levy, which currently sits at 3.5%, is already far lower than it was during the initial presentation. It was explained that the tax […]
Submitted by BCS Communications Recently the Berlin High School Music Department held its Pops Concert. The event features the Senior High band, Chamber Choir and Senior High chorus, as well as a student hosted event of featured soloists. Those students are able to choose their own songs and either perform them as a solo or as […]
