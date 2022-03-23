William E. Knuetter – Obituary

Petersburgh – William E. Knuetter, 86, died after a long illness on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at his home of nearly 60 years. Born on June 27, 1935, he is the son of the late William H.F. Knuetter and Harriet M. (Wilbrandt) Knuetter.

Bill was raised in Petersburgh and Berlin and was educated in The Berlin Central Schools. He was employed as a heavy equipment operator for Callanan Industries for over 35 years. Even in retirement he loved to work outside around the house on his backhoe. He enjoyed NASCAR, country music, polka music, baseball, his casino trips and feeding the birds. Bill loved his family and would do anything he could to help them. His favorite thing to do was Sunday dinners with family and being around the table with them during holidays.

Bill is survived by his five children, William S. (Elizabeth) Knuetter of Petersburgh, Laurie J. Knuetter of Stephentown, Alan E. (Beth Dare) Knuetter of Berlin, Terri B. (Robert) Cassano of Bennington and Kristy L. (Robert) Lester of East Poestenkill; and his brother, Fred (Katherine) Knuetter. He was the adored grandfather of Julie Kaiser, Brandi Knuetter, Nicole Suttie, Matthew Garland, Jessica Knuetter, Brittany Knuetter, Colby Lester and Justin Lester. He is also survived by 14 great-grandchildren, dearest sister-in-law, Elizabeth Therriault and cousin, Dotsie DeBella.

Bill was predeceased by his loving wife, Phyllis J. (O’Dell) Knuetter in 2020, his grandson, William Patrick Knuetter, and his siblings, Lois Goodermote, Thelma Brock and Joseph Carr. Funeral services for Bill were held on Monday, March 21.