William A. Deyoe – Obituary

Berlin – William A. Deyoe, 94, passed away February 6, 2022, after a courageous battle with COVID-19. William, also known as Billy or Bill, was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Mary Lou. He is survived by his children William P. (Laura) Deyoe, Robert (Jennifer) Deyoe, Diane (Connie) Deyoe, his sister Joyce Ferraro, six grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, and several nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors. Bill was born in 1927 in a small town of Berlin, NY. He was blessed to have celebrated 71 happy years of marriage with his wife Mary Lou who passed away a few years ago. At 17 years old, he enlisted in the US Coast Guard and served aboard the USS Manitowoc until he was honorably discharged in 1947. In 1959 he moved his family to Tucson, AZ to help his growing contracting business. Bill was the president of the well-known demolition company, Barnett and Deyoe Contracting, and was responsible for the razing of many of Tucson’s famous buildings over the years including the El Conquistador Hotel. He retired at 62 and traveled the world with his bride Mary Lou. Together they enjoyed his retirement, and even after her passing, he continued to love his visits to Las Vegas. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to either of these non-profit organizations that were close to Bill’s heart: World Vision and Tunnel to Towers.