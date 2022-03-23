We Sure’nuff Had a Parade

by Doug La Rocque

As The Eastwick Press pointed out last week, what the pandemic couldn’t do this year Mother Nature did (postpone the St. Patrick’s Day parade), but a week later even she was in a much more benevolent mood, holding off the Saturday rain showers until later in the day so revelers could march down Main and Church Streets in all their Irish finery.

Last year the parade organizers were able to hold a “Halfway Hooley” in September, and while enjoyable, many commented it just did not feel like St. Patrick’s Day. That was not the case this past Saturday, March 19, when almost all of the bands and floats scheduled to take part the previous Saturday were able to return.