Schodack Town Council Highlights 

by Denise Wright

After the public hearing on Golf LLC’s Consolidated Water District 101 Extension No. 7, the February 24 Schodack Town Council meeting focused on a long list of topics ranging from parks to the police department.

The Council approved Golf LLC’s proposed project of installing 850 feet of 12 inch water mains, two hydrants and 11 curb boxes that will be paid for by the developer and supply 11 residences and the clubhouse for the golf course.