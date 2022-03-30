Schodack Planning Board Highlights

by Denise Wright

The March 21 Schodack Planning Board meeting highlighted several development projects for the Town. The meeting began with a public hearing on some proposed timber harvesting on Kraft Road. Chandler Forestry services from Greenfield Center will be supervising the 25-acre project. The timber harvesting was approved for a year.

After approving a lot line adjustment on Berzin Road, Schodack Golf presented an update about the 12-lot subdivision on Schuurman Road. The developers have been addressing items that LaBerge engineering consultants have questioned. The SEQRA was completed in January, and a 900-foot water extension is underway. Since there is a 16- to 36-week delay in getting materials for the water extension, there was some discussion about creating a bond to keep the project progressing.