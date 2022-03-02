Robust Discussions at East Nassau Budget Workshop 

by Denise Wright

The East Nassau Board of Trustees held their Budget Workshop on February 24 to review the draft budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. The plan will reduce the property tax rate from $1.75 per $1,000 of assessed valuation to $1.66 to avoid exceeding the state-mandated tax cap. Mayor Adam Acquario reported that the Village’s total assessed valuation went up this year following a year where it decreased.

A 3% stipend/salary increase for the Clerk, Treasurer, DPW Superintendent and Building Inspector was included in the budget. No elected Village official has received a stipend increase since 1998.