Rensselaer County Seeing Historic Growth and Success

Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin delivered his fifth State of the County Address to the Rensselaer County Legislature on Tuesday, March 8, saying the County is in strong shape and seeing unprecedented fiscal and economic development.

“The County is becoming recognized as a leader in the State for lowering property taxes and expanding important quality of life and health services,” McLaughlin said in the Address. The County is seeing new and unprecedented opportunity and accomplishment thanks to fiscally effective policies and service improvements,” continued McLaughlin, who was re-elected to a second term by a wide margin in 2021.

“The County is also emerging as a prime mover in