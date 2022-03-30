New Lebanon Farmers Market Catches a Congressional Eye

by Doug La Rocque

On Friday, March 25, Congressman Antonio Delgado stopped by the New Lebanon Farmers Market for a first hand look at what he labeled as a great example of how “local and family farms are being empowered to drive the country’s economy.” He made note of a large piece of farm oriented legislation he is attempting to move through Congress, but lamented some of the legislation currently coming out of Washington is making it more difficult for small local farms to survive. He claims his fellow lawmakers must realize the economy of scale, noting “people love to buy local.” He feels Congress must understand the need to feed the community as well as the agricultural bottom line.