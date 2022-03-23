Hoosick Town Board Unveils ARPA Spending List

At their March 14 meeting, the Hoosick Town Board gave final approval to the organizations and projects they plan to spend their first installment of American Rescue Plan Act funding on. The largest expenditure will be $30,000 toward a Capital Improvement Project planned for the Town of Hoosick Rescue Squad building. Hoosick employees will also share in the monies, with each non-elected full time employee receiving $1,000 and non-elected part-time office employees slated to receive $500.

Here is a list of the remaining distributions: