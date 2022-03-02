Hoosick Falls St. Patrick’s Day Grand Marshall Announced

Dennis Casey has been selected as the Grand Marshall for the 2022 Hoosick Falls St. Patrick’s Parade to be held Saturday, March 12, at 1 pm.

Dennis is a lifelong resident of Hoosick Falls, except for a few years after college. He returned because he missed his hometown and he understood and appreciated the value of living in a small town surrounded by farms, woods and hills. He attended 12 years at St. Mary’s Academy, graduating in 1960 with the last class from the old building.

Dennis, or Casey, as many know him, has contributed to his community in many ways. He worked