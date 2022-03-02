Grafton Residents and RPA Discuss Community Forest

by Chris Tergliafera

On Monday, February 28, the Grafton Town Council hosted a public forum for residents and the Rensselaer Plateau Alliance (RPA) to discuss plans for property the RPA recently purchased in Grafton. As it stands now, plans to have a trailhead and parking lot at the end of Foster Rd. are not sitting well with Foster Rd. residents.

More than one person raised the question: if the RPA is creating a community forest, and want to have a good relationship with the community, but the community is making it clear they don’t want them there, isn’t it disingenuous for them to continue saying they care about the community?