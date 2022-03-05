Arrest Made in Bates Murder

by Doug La Rocque

The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office on Friday evening, March 4, announced the arrest of 22-year-old Ian J. Hasselwander of Petersburgh for the disappearance and death of 20- year-old Morgan Bates of Eagle Bridge. Bates was reported missing on Tuesday, February 22, with sightings reported early that morning in both Eagle Bridge and Petersburgh. Her body was subsequently located on Sunday, February 27 in a remote area of the Cherry Plain State Park near Black River Road.

Hasselwander now faces four felony counts, including Murder in the Second Degree, Assault in the First Degree, Strangulation in the First Degree and Concealment of a Human Corpse. He was arraigned in Troy City Court before the Honorable Judge Maier and remanded to the Rensselaer County Jail without bail.