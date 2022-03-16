A Little Snow Can’t Keep a Good Parade Down

Hoosick Falls St. Patrick’s Day Parade Rescheduled for Saturday
by Doug La Rocque
What COVID-19 could not do this year, Mother Nature did: cancel the annual March St. Patrick’s Day parade in the Village of Hoosick Falls. But you cannot keep a good parade down. Returning in September last year made over as a Halfway Hooley, there was great anticipation for the parade’s reappearance on Saturday, March 12. What was not anticipated was a winter storm, initially forecast to drop up to as much as a foot of snow. Too much snow was afoot to think about safely holding a parade, so once again the March date met its fate. But like the little leprechaun standing there with his dukes up, this year’s parade is not going down without a fight. The organizers are hoping for a little “luck of the Irish” and have rescheduled the event for Saturday, March 19, even though Mother Nature looks like she might “rain on the parade.”
