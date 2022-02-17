SVHC Cuts Back On COVID-19 Vaccination Hours

Change Comes as the Number of Requests Declines

Starting on Monday, February 21, Southwestern Vermont Health Care is reducing the hours that COVID-19 vaccination and booster shots will be available. Vaccines will be available 1 to 5 pm Monday through Wednesday and 8 am to noon on Thursday at the Express Care Center at 120 Hospital Drive in Bennington.

They will also be offered from 8 am to noon Friday and Saturday at the COVID-19 Resource Center on the campus of the former Southern Vermont College at 981 Mansion Drive in Bennington.

No appointment is needed, although those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The services are free, though insurance companies may be billed for the testing.