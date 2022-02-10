Southwestern Vermont Medical Center Opens Visitation, Expands Visitor Hours

Beginning Friday, February 11, Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC), part of Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC), will update its visitation policy for hospital visitors and medical practice patients as well as expand its visiting hours. The change follows a decrease in positive COVID-19 tests and the slow decline in the number of patients hospitalized with COVID.

“We track the state’s and Bennington County’s COVID-19 numbers closely, and the decline in positive COVID-19 cases supports re-opening visitation for our community,” said Pamela Duchene, PhD, APRN, chief nursing officer and vice president of Patient Care Services. “We are happy to provide patients with the direct, in-person family support they need to recover.”

Visiting hours have been expanded to 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. daily.

Everyone—including patients, staff, and visitors—are required to wear a mask or face covering, regardless of vaccination status. Those who do not have a medical-grade surgical mask will be provided one. All masks must be worn over the mouth and nose for the entire duration of the visit. Those who do not comply will be asked to leave the premises.