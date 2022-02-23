Robert C. Tibbetts – Obituary

Stephentown – Robert C. Tibbetts, 84, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

Born in Brockton, MA on May 31, 1937, Bob was the son of the late Webster David Tibbetts and Martha Bruce Winter Tibbetts.

He married Dorothy Ruth Peirce at the East Taunton Congregational Church on February 15, 1964. Their first date was a plane ride on his single engine airplane; they just celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary. They moved to the Berkshires in 1968, living in West Stockbridge from 1969 to 1986, and eventually settled in Stephentown, NY.

His career spanned many jobs from starting and owning his own mining company out of high school to working with his father as a contractor learning the trade, but spent the majority of his career working as a self-employed lumber salesman. He also operated a business refurbishing computer keyboards and selling specialized wood used to make guitars. He was a volunteer police officer for the town of West Stockbridge for many years and was also on both the School Committee and the Finance Committee there. In addition, he was a 40+ year member of the Masons, WISDOM LODGE A.F. & A.M., West Stockbridge, MA and was a longtime Shriner.

Bob was an incredibly skilled craftsman. In 1986, he designed and built a new home in Stephentown, NY. From the location, to the view, and the design of the house, Bob was filled with pride when it came to his home. He loved woodworking, especially creating gifts for his family and friends, and was a collector of many things. He found joy in repurposing seemingly random items to turn them into something useful and loved showing others his latest find.

His artistic vision carried into his hobby of photography. He had a tremendous eye and loved to share photos he had taken with those he loved.

Bob and Dot traveled often in their younger years. Together they visited Spain, Greece, and Italy. They also took many trips to Bermuda, spent time visiting their family in Virginia, and Bob even visited Alaska.

For a man that may not have always showed how he was feeling, he ensured his grandchildren knew how much they were loved and was proud of their accomplishments.

In addition to his wife Dot, Bob is survived by his sons, Brian R. Tibbetts and his wife Tracy of Assawoman, VA, and Gary R. Tibbetts and his wife Karen of Lenox. He also leaves his grandchildren, Nicholas (Elizabeth), Benjamin (Ashley), Emily and Matthew, his great-granddaughter, Elena “Ellie” Grace, his two beloved nieces, many close friends, and his partner in crime, his cat named Troubles.

Bob was predeceased by his brothers, David Webster and Richard Tibbetts.

SERVICES: Calling hours at the DEVANNY-CONDRON FUNERAL HOME were held on Wednesday, February 23 with a Masonic Service at the beginning. Burial at the Pine Hill Cemetery in Taunton will be private for the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made payable to either “Shriners Hospitals for Children” or “Stephentown Ambulance” and mailed to the funeral home at 40 Maplewood Ave., Pittsfield, MA 01201.