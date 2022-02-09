Paul O. Stewart – Obituary

Grafton – Paul O. Stewart, 54, of Kautz Hollow Road, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family after a fierce battle with cancer. Born in Dover, NJ, Paul was the son of the late Clegg and RoseAnn Lepre Stewart and the beloved husband of Beverly Blevins Stewart. Paul graduated from Lenape Valley Regional High School in New Jersey and the Motorcycle Mechanics Institute. He had worked for the Peterson & Sons Tree Service in Stanhope, NJ and in the late 1990’s he and his family moved to Grafton. Paul worked for Edelmann Sales, the Pittstown Highway Dept. and at the time of his illness had been a delivery driver for Legenbauer Gas & Oil in Averill Park. Paul enjoyed waking up with the birds to watch the sunrise. He loved the outdoors, tapping trees and making maple syrup, fishing, riding motorcycles in every possible environment, growing flowers and vegetables in his garden and spending time with his beloved dogs Dickson, BB and Piggins.

Paul loved his wife and children and the life they were sharing on the Grafton Mountain. He could be found tinkering in the barn while listening to a wide variety of music, tilling the garden, shooting rifles in the backyard or visiting the spots in the woods and mountains that made him happy. Paul enjoyed long rides with his friend Lundy and many fishing adventures with his brother-in-law Ed Blevins. He was a member of the State Line Riders Motorcycle Club in Grafton.

Survivors in addition to his wife include his son LCPL Benjamin Stewart, USMC, his daughter Cora Stewart of Grafton, his sister Deborah Arace and niece Deanna Arace of Sweetwater, TN as well as many aunts, uncles cousins and other relatives throughout the country.

Paul’s family wishes to thank Jim and Jeanie Legenbauer for all the support given to Paul and his family throughout his illness. They are also grateful to all of the friends from the community, in particular those from Samaritan Hospital and Samaritan School of Nursing, who were there with help and love throughout this time.

Relatives and friends are invited and may call from 3 to 6 pm on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at the Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel 2691 NY 43 at Glass Lake, Averill Park.

If desired the family suggest donations in memory of Paul Stewart be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204.

