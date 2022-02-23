The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are currently investigating a missing person out of the Town of White Creek.

Morgan Bates, 20, was last seen in Eagle Bridge, Washington County, with a possible sighting in the Town of Petersburgh, Rensselaer County, around 2 am on February 22.

Morgan has not been heard from since, and we are seeking the public’s help regarding any information which may lead investigators to her whereabouts. Anyone with information is urged to contact the GIVE tip line at 1-800-448-3847 or crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

Morgan is described as a white female, 5’3, 135 lbs, black hair with four shark bite piercings in her bottom lip. She was last seen wearing black sneakers, a blue or grey New Holland hoodie, black joggers and hot pink fingernails.

No further information is available at this time.