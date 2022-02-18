Matthew J. Waldron – Obituary

Mechanicville – Patrolman Matthew J. Waldron, 25, lifelong resident of Mechanicville, died suddenly on February 15, 2022 as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident early that morning. Born in Saratoga Springs on April 11, 1996, son of the Honorable Joseph D. and Samantha Brooks Waldron of Stillwater and brother of Carrie Anne Waldron.

Matt was a 2014 graduate of Mechanicville High School and attended HVCC for a short time. He then decided to follow in his father Joe’s footsteps, who was a former longtime Chief and police officer in Mechanicville. He started as a dispatcher for the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department in 2016 and then started his officer career, fittingly in Mechanicville, in 2017. He graduated from the Zone 14 Law Enforcement Academy in 2018. He was most recently working for the Hoosick Falls Police Department for the past 3 years.

A genuinely caring person who always put others ahead of himself, Matt enjoyed spending time with friends. He enjoyed partying with them or time spent with them on the golf course. He also loved his Bernese Mountain Dog, Leo, whom he spent much of his time with.

Survivors in addition to his parents Joe and Samantha, include his sister Carrie Anne Waldron, great aunts and uncles Terry(Kay) Waldron, Elzora Conway, Carole, Jean and Earl(Heidi) Waldron, many loving cousins and friends. Also his god parents Linda and Vince Lavazzo and Sean Fenelon.

Calling hours will be held at St. Luke’s on the Hill Church, 40 McBride Rd, Mechanicville, NY on Friday, Feb 18th from 3-7PM. A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday at the Church starting at 10AM, with burial to follow in Hudson View Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Matt’s family has asked that memorial donations be made to Matthew J. Waldron Scholarship, C/O DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S Main St, Mechanicville, NY 12118 for a future scholarship to support graduates headed into the Criminal Justice field.