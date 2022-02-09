Masks Stay On for Schools, Off for Others

by Doug La Rocque

Speaking at the State Capitol on Wednesday, February 9, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul said she would let the mask mandate on businesses expire as planned on Thursday, February 10. These businesses could, if they wish, continue to require masks if that is what they are more comfortable with. She said she would extend the mask mandate for schools, shelters, jails, nursing homes, childcare centers and public transportation for now.

In her announcement, the Governor said she would re-evaluate masks in schools in March, when she has a chance to look at the metrics of COVID-19 (infection rates are now down 93% since the start of the year) and develop “some clear guidance” for schools as to how to deal with COVID-19 situations when the masks do come off. She also stated she “feels compelled” to continue to protect the most vulnerable of our population as an explanation as to why the mask mandate will continue in senior related facilities, child care centers and because of the “closeness” of people in mass transportation.