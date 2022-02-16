Hoosick Falls Village Police Officer Dies in Crash

Not on Duty at the Time

by Doug La Rocque

Hoosick Falls Police Officer Matthew Waldron succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday morning, February 15, following an auto-tractor trailer accident on NYS Route 67 in Schaghticoke. According to investigating NYS Troopers, Officer Waldron was traveling eastbound when he struck the rear of the truck. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured. Officer Waldron was not on duty at the time. Emergency Services transported Officer Waldron to Troy’s Samaritan Hospital, where he later passed.