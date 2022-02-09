Hoosick Falls Trustees Meeting

Parking, Cops and Cats Center Stage at Trustees Meeting

by Doug La Rocque

In October of last year, the Hoosick Falls Village Board passed a local law amending the parking rules in the Village, and in particular at the Church Street parking lot. Twelve spaces close to the Tri-State Federal Credit Union became 2-hour parking, while others were limited to all day but not overnight, with the rest dedicated as 24-hour spots. The Board has been getting feedback since that this may have had unintended consequences, especially when snow emergencies are called. A number of possible solutions were bandied about but the Trustees were not ready to act on any particular solution at the Tuesday, February 8 meeting.