Hoosick Falls School Board Meeting

Budget Season Begins

by Chris Tergliafera

At the February 17 regular meeting of the Hoosick Falls Central School District Board of Education, the first draft of the 2022-2023 budget was presented. The proposed budget would see a spending increase of $1,133,950, up 4.7% over last year. Numerous things factor into this number, such as increases in staff and support service, state and federal mandates, contractual expenses and more. As of now the estimate on the school tax levy increase is