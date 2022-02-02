High School Bowling – Wasaren League Tournament

Hoosick Falls Wins Bowling Tournament

Submitted by James Lynch

On Tuesday the teams of the Wasaren League gathered at Saratoga Strike Zone for this year’s Wasaren League Tournament. Berlin-New Lebanon, Hoosick Falls, Hoosic Valley, Mechanicville, Saratoga Catholic, Stillwater and Waterford-Halfmoon all sent teams of seven bowlers.

During the morning block of three games, Hoosick Falls 3276, Mechanicville 2906 and Stillwater 2860 had separated from the rest of the field. In the afternoon, Hoosick Falls was able to add to their lead,