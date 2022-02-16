Grafton Town Council Meeting

Two Resolutions Passed

by Chris Tergliafera

At the February 14 regular meeting of the Grafton Town Council, two resolutions were passed. The first was to schedule a public information meeting to discuss the Rensselaer Plateau Alliance’s (RPA) proposal to place an entrance and parking area on Foster Road. The meeting will take place on February 28, in lieu of the Town’s monthly workshop meeting, and will be held at the old Grafton Elementary School, 13 Babcock Lake Road.