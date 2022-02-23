Gladys M. Goodermote – Obituary

Berlin – Gladys M. Goodermote, 87, passed away peacefully on February 21, 2022. She was born in Hoosick Falls on May 10, 1934 to Raymond Brownell and Ethel LeBarron Brownell. She graduated from Hoosick Falls High School in 1952 and went to work for a local business.

She married her husband, Stanton M. Goodermote, on November 27, 1954 and they were married for 67 years and lived in Berlin. She was a devoted housewife and mother. She also worked at different times at Berlin Central School, W.J. Cowee, Inc. and Seagroatts.

She is survived by her husband, Stanton M. Goodermote of Berlin, daughter Kimberly J. Goodermote of East Greenbush, son James M. Goodermote of Berlin, her sister, Shirley Cottrell of Hoosick Falls and her brother Kenneth Brownell of Hoosick Falls as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, Raymond and Ethel Brownell, her sister Helen Filkins, her brothers Milton Brownell, Charles Brownell and Malcolm Brownell, and her beloved nephew David Filkins.

The family would like to thank the Danforth Adult Care Center in Hoosick Falls for the wonderful care given to our wife and mother.

Calling hours for family only will be Sunday, February 27 from 12 pm to 2 pm at the Thomas M. Barber Funeral Home, 66 Armsby Road, Petersburgh.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Berlin Free Town Library, 47 S. Main Street, Berlin, NY 12022 or to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Avenue, Menands, NY 12204 in memory of Gladys M. Goodermote.