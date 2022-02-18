Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
Not on Duty at the Time by Doug La Rocque Hoosick Falls Police Officer Matthew Waldron succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday morning, February 15, following an auto-tractor trailer accident on NYS Route 67 in Schaghticoke. According to investigating NYS Troopers, Officer Waldron was traveling eastbound when he struck the rear of the truck. The […]
Submitted by Berlin Central School Communications “The younger generation is the future of the Fire and EMS Service, and without classes like Responding to Emergencies putting an interest out there, the numbers would continue to dwindle,” said Stephentown Fire Chief David Corlew. In 2019 Berlin Middle High School Health and Physical Education teacher Ms. Sandra […]
May Not Need Six More Months by Doug La Rocque It was a year ago when many Town residents and the Brunswick Planning Board expressed their concern to the Town Council about the number of two-family dwellings and apartment buildings proposed for construction. Some of these proposed sites were in areas where Town code allowed […]
Section 2 Qualifier Highlights During the recent Section 2 Wrestling State Qualifier Tournament three local schools performed exceptionally well. Tamarac had several wrestlers place at the event, including Trevor Bishop who finished in first place, winning the Section 2 Championship. Also placing were Torin Bishop in second place, Ty Roadcap in fourth place, Austin Fitzpatrick […]
by Doug La Rocque Speaking at the State Capitol on Wednesday, February 9, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul said she would let the mask mandate on businesses expire as planned on Thursday, February 10. These businesses could, if they wish, continue to require masks if that is what they are more comfortable with. She […]