Democrats Call for McLaughlin Resignation

On February 8, the Rensselaer County Minority Office filed a legislative resolution calling for Steve McLaughlin to resign from his position as Rensselaer County Executive.
In December, McLaughlin was indicted by a County grand jury with grand larceny and offering a false instrument for filing, allegedly stealing $5,000 from his campaign account in 2017 and paying a former female member of his NYS Assembly staff.
While McLaughlin continues to claim his innocence and his defense attorney Ben Hill is preparing a motion to dismiss the indictment for a lack of sufficient evidence, the State Attorney General’s Office told Rensselaer County Court Judge Jennifer Sober that the Attorney General’s case is ready for trial.
