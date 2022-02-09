Assistance With PFOA Claim Forms in Petersburgh

On Friday, March 4, from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm, and Saturday, March 5, from 8:30 am to 4 pm, Steve Schwarz and his legal team will be at the Petersburgh Town Hall, 65 Main St., to help residents fill out their PFOA claim forms and answer questions.

Appointments can be scheduled by calling Emma Duggan at 212-558-5677. People without appointments will still be seen, but those with appointments will get first priority.

There will be at least four people, two attorneys and two paralegals to assist, and the NYSDOH will be there with at least two people.

Those wishing to file property damage claims who are on the Town of Petersburgh municipal water system should bring a copy of a water bill establishing that they are on that system. The date of the bill is not important. You should also bring a copy of a tax bill from the time period when the contamination was discovered (2016) or a deed establishing you owned the property at that time. If you do not have one, it can be looked up to establish you owned the property in 2016.

Those wishing to file a claim for the Medical Monitoring Program should bring a copy of their blood test showing a PFOA level in their blood above 1.86 ug/L (ppb).

The deadline for opting out of or objecting to the settlement is February 28, and doing so must be done in writing.

Claim forms can be filed by mail or through the website. You need a claim form with a unique number to file by mail. You can also file claim forms or find more information online at www.petersburghpfoasettlement.com.