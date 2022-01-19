Wasaren League Basketball

Provided by WasarenSportsNet

Boys

Thursday, January 13

Hoosick Falls 93 Berlin/New Lebanon 29

Leading Scorers: Panthers – Miles Smith 18, Jake Sparks 15, Connor Jones 10, Mat Kempf 12, Michael Fratello 12; Mountaineers – Jesse Francour 14

Key Stat: The Panthers opened with a 26-2 first period

Take Away: The Falls put five players in doubles with 10 players in the scoring column, as the Panthers rolled to the road win.

Friday, January 14

Hoosick Falls 75 Spa Catholic 51

Leading Scorers: Panthers – Jake Sparks 36, Connor Jones 19; Saints – Mark Hmura 26, Robbie Bolen 14

Key Stat: The Falls won every period.

Take Away: The Panthers built a 39-25 cushion by the break, with Sparks scoring 25 in the half, and the Falls closed things out over the final two frames to notch the road win.

Tamarac 66 Greenwich 34

Leading Scorers: Bengals – Zachary Rice 15, Joey Poulin 15, James Blake 13; Witches – Jacob Ziehm 10

Key Stat: Tamarac held the Witches to just nine first-half points.

Take Away: Tamarac, who can score in bunches, held the high-powered Greenwich attack to 34 points, in earning the road win to stay undefeated in league play.

Girls

Tuesday, January 18

Greenwich 57 Cambridge 34

Leading Scorers: Witches – Norah Niesz 20, Grace Autiello 11, Brooke Kuzmich 10; Cambridge – Stasia Epler 11

Key Stat: Greenwich outscored Cambridge 22-2 in the second period.

Take Away: Trailing 13-12 after the first quarter, Greenwich exploded in the second period, taking a 34-15 lead into the break, on their way to their 11th win in as many outings

Hoosick Falls 73 Waterford 40

Leading Scorers: Panthers – Olivia Estes 18, Mackenna Roberson 16, Amber MacNeil 14, Jordan Hill 11; Fordians – Maddy Atwood 12

Key Stat: Hoosick Falls held a 10-3 advantage in made threes.

Take Away: The Falls used the long ball, and four double digit scorers, to post the road win.

Thursday, January 13

Hoosick Falls 64 Spa Catholic 49

Leading Scorers: Panthers – Amber MacNeil 19, Mackenna Roberson 15, Olivia Estes 14; Saints – Ashley Upson 22, Allison Motler 12

Key Stat: The Panthers won every quarter as they slowly pulled away for the victory.

Take Away: The Falls scored 44 second half points, led by a trio of double digits scorers, in posting the comfortable home win.