McLaughlin Delivers State of the County Address

Executive Touts Past Successes and Future Goals

by Doug La Rocque

Area lawmakers, officials and business leaders gathered at Franklin Terrace in Troy Thursday, January 27, to hear Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin deliver the annual State of the County Address. In the speech he pointed out many of the accomplishments of his administration over the past year, highlighting finances, the battle with COVID-19, infrastructure, Hudson Valley Community College and seniors.

Tax Cuts and Economic Stability

Mr. Mc Laughlin spoke about four-years of tax cuts, including the most recent 10 percent drop in the 2022 tax rate. He also noted the Office of the NYS Comptroller has given Rensselaer County a zero financial stress rating, something rarely seen when it comes to municipal government. He mentioned that Rensselaer County was one of only three counties in the state to see an increase in its Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the other two being much smaller counties in the western portion of the state.

$100 million was an important number in the address. That is what Executive McLaughlin placed the county’s surplus at as well as exceeding that number in sales tax revenues for the first time in history. He also mentioned the county has reduced its debt load by more than $30 million by both paying down the balance and not incurring any new debt.

He thanked his financial team, the County Legislature and the residents of the county for their strong support in achieving these accomplishments. He said “our work and our efforts have poised the county for further greatness.”

Dealing With COVID-19

Mr. McLaughlin summed up all his thoughts and comments on the pandemic by repeatedly giving this advice. “Be careful, not fearful.” He pointed out he thinks the most current mask mandate issued by Governor Kathy Hochul does not carry the weight of law, because it was not approved by the State Legislature. When the mandate was issued, he said the Rensselaer County Health Department would not be enforcing the mask rules both because of his perceived legal questions, but most importantly because of a lack of required personnel. That and the fact he said after battling COVID-19 for nearly two years, they are “tired, very tired.”

He pointed out the County also set up testing and vaccination sites when the State wouldn’t and that he refused to allow the admission COVID-19 patients to Van Rensselaer Manor (the county nursing home) despite the order to do so from former Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Building Bridges

Labeling infrastructure the “backbone of the county” Mr. McLaughlin pointed out many bridges have been repaired or updated, and the County Highway Department paved 70 miles of road in 2021, something he said have never before been accomplished. He also mentioned that total number of paved miles in four-years stands at 170 miles. The Executive further stated that a large portion of the department’s equipment has either been replaced or repaired, all without any borrowing.

Look for water and sewer line extensions along the Routes 9 and 20 corridor in Schodack, using the county’s share of the American Rescue Plan monies. “This means that from the area near Exit 10 to Exit 12 on Interstate 90 we will have more ability to attract and encourage growth in a vital and underutilized area.” Mr. McLaughlin pointed out the County had opportunities in the past for new uses and expansion, but lost them because of issues involving infrastructure.

HVCC

The Executive asked “how many lives have been changed for the better by Hudson Valley Community College and the generations of instruction it has provided?” He pointed to such accomplishments as the Gene Haas Center for Advanced Manufacturing and the recent launching of the STEM High School on the HVCC campus.

Other Points

Mr. McLaughlin announced that the Troy Senior Center will be moving into College Station in the city with services both physical and otherwise being totally revamped. He also spoke of the new Emergency Services Training facility nearing completion in North Greenbush. He pointed out the deplorable condition of the facility when he first took office four plus year’s ago, the resources the county has put into the project, bemoaned the construction delays caused by the pandemic and announced its anticipated opening this spring.

The annual address is sponsored each year by the Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce.