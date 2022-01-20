Stephentown – Lori A. Wood Hoffman, 58, lost her hard-fought battle with Multiple Myeloma on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

She was a courageous warrior until the end, never losing her willingness to live or her sassy humor. Lori was an avid animal lover, crafter, and shopper, who always had fabulous nails.

She was a 1981 graduate of Berlin High School, and a long-term employee of Time Warner/Spectrum. All who met her were truly blessed to have been in her presence.

Lori leaves behind her beloved husband of 33 years, Chris, her adored sons Brendan and Tyler, her sister Debbie (Michael) Clark, her adopted grandchildren Mason and Jaxson, her dear cousins Carolyn Edwards Hourihan and Greg and Dwight Edwards, her bestie Lori Killeen, her nieces and nephews Russell and Cheryl Hoffman, Matthew, Josh and Nick Howard, Frankie and Andrew Frost, along with many other beloved family members and friends.

Calling hours will be held at Hall & Higgins Funeral Home, 457 NY 43, Stephentown on Friday, January 21, from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm. The funeral service will follow at 1:30 pm at the funeral home with a reception to follow at the Stephentown Town Hall on Grange Road.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Peter’s Hospital Cancer Care Center, Medical Oncology, 317 South Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208.

Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.