Grafton’s Cabin Fever at GLSP by Amy Modesti Extreme cold? Check. Swimmers in crazy costumes jumping into Long Pond? Check. Petting huskies, Newfoundlands, bloodhounds, exotic animals and horses? Check. What do all these things symbolize? Cabin Fever! Single digit temperatures didn’t stop visitors from attending and taking part in this year’s Cabin Fever at Grafton […]
Submitted by the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office On Tuesday, January 25, the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 659 Church Street in the Town of Brunswick. The search warrant yielded an amount of methamphetamine, U.S. currency and several firearms. The Deputies report Kenneth R. Lozo, 36, was arrested and charged with: You must be […]
Contradictory Information by Chris Tergliafera At the January 18 regular meeting of the Berlin Central School District Board, Superintendent Joseph Dhara discussed some contradictory information the District has received from the State of New York regarding contact tracing for COVID-19. The State is telling schools they no longer need to contact trace, however they also […]
by Alex Brooks High School Teacher Brandon Trinkle gave a presentation on new agriculture education programs to the Hoosick Falls School Board at its January 20 meeting. Trinkle was hired as a business teacher, but has also offered agricultural classes this year, and the student response has been enthusiastic. 80 to 100 students are in […]
by Doug La Rocque A mere three weeks ago, those in the Wasaren League knew the Tamarac Boys Varsity Basketball team was good; now the entire State knows it. In a tournament in Rome, NY, the Bengals defeated what was then the top team in the whole State, Utica Academy of Science. Since then, they […]